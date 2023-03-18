Jodhaa Akbar actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed in America

Actor Aman Dhaliwal, who has worked in Bollywood as well as Punjabi films, has been stabbed in the US. He was working out in a gym when the stabbing incident occurred. Aman has suffered multiple injuries, photos and videos of which have been circulating on the web. The actor was taken to the hospital immediately. He is out of danger and is slowly recovering.

In a video doing the rounds on social media it appears that the man had no motive and was clearly unstable, as he held Aman at knifepoint and asked, ‘Please respect us. Give me water, I need water’. The assailant was repeatedly asking for water. However, when Aman got a chance, he knocked him down with the help of some other people at the gym. Aman Dhaliwal hails from Mansa, Punjab. He is known for films such as Ajj De Ranjhe, Kudi Punjab Di, Big Brother and Jodhaa Akbar. — TMS