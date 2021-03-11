John Abraham announces new film Tariq

After Tehran, John Abraham has announced a new film, titled Tariq, which is set for Independence Day 2023 release. The actor took to social media and wrote, “Aazadi Ki Tariq, 15 August, 2023. Tariq is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Batla House and Tehran.
