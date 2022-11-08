John Wick prequel series 'The Continental' gets a release date

Prime Video will launch The Continental, the highly anticipated special event series based on the blockbuster action franchise John Wick. The prequel is produced by Lionsgate Television, and will be exclusively available to Prime Video members worldwide, excluding the US, Middle East and Israel in 2023. The Continental is told from the perspective of the hotel manager, portrayed by Ian McShane in the film franchise, a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant). Throughout the series, viewers will follow Winston through the underworld of ‘70’s New York, where he will battle demons from his past as he attempts to seize control of the iconic hotel that serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.

“The John Wick films have created one of the most immersive, detailed and enjoyable universes we’ve seen on screen in the last decade. We are proud to play a part in continuing to build that universe, offering viewers an insight into the origins of the infamous Continental Hotel,” said Chris Mansolillo, director, content acquisition, Prime Video.