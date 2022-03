Jr NTR, who is currently basking in the glorious success of RRR where he essays the role of Komaram Bheem, has opened up about his rivalry with Ram Charan.

While Ram Charan and Jr NTR rewrote the meaning of ‘bromance’ on the sets of RRR, they were seen sharing a stronger bond, even during the promotions of S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus.