Juhi Chawla’s debut OTT series to release on September 22

ANI

Juhi Chawla’s digital debut series Hush Hush, which will premiere on Prime Video, will be out on September 22. The thriller series will also have Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in the lead. It is produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and co-created by acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra.

The seven-episode thriller series will also mark the digital debut of Ayesha Jhulka. Hush Hush revolves around a set of women whose picture-perfect lives begin to come undone when an unexpected event brings to the fore secrets from their past and threatens everything that’s dear to them. Knitted in a web of lies, deceit, and fighting patriarchy, the story explores the storm that brews behind the seemingly quiet facade of the privileged lives of these women.

What makes Hush Hush unique is that it features a cast and crew primarily comprising women.