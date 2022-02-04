Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh are not engaged

On Wednesday (February 2), there were several reports about popular actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee getting engaged to her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh. The news came in after Vishal and Devoleena shared a post on their Instagram handle. In the post, they shared a couple of pictures where they were seen hugging each other as Devoleena flashed a ring and kissed it. Alongside the picture, they even wrote, “It’s official.” However, they have now revealed that they got engaged for a music video!

Later, Vishal and Devoleena shared a lengthy video and revealed the truth. In the video, Vishal can be heard saying, “We are engaged but for a song, which is titled It’s official.” Devoleena adds, “This is the first time that we have collaborated for a music video, what we did is the theme of the song.”