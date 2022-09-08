Justin Bieber suspends remaining world tour after Brazil

Justin Bieber has announced that he will be suspending the rest of his Justice World Tour. The singer, who was diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June this year took to Instagram to make an announcement about making his health a priority, following his recent performance in Brazil. Taking to Instagram, Justin wrote, “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralysed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.”

Justin said while he consulted doctors before continuing on his Europe tour, after doing six live shows, it took a ‘toll’ on him. He added, “This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off the stage, exhaustion overtook me and I realised the need was to make health my priority right now. So, I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be okay, but I need time to rest and get better.” — TMS