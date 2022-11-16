Kajol, Aamir Khan reunite on screen

Actors Kajol and Aamir Khan launched the trailer of their upcoming film Salaam Venky on Monday. While Kajol plays the central character, Aamir will be seen in a cameo. The pair was last seen in the movie Fanaa in 2006, almost 16 years ago. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster.

Earlier they had worked in 1997 film Ishq by Indra Kumar, where Kajol was paired apposite her now husband-actor Ajay Devgn and Aamir was seen opposite Juhi Chawla. In Salaam Venky, Aamir’s role has not been revealed but from the trailer, it seems he plays Kajol’s on-screen husband or love interest. Revathy, who is the director of Salaam Venky, reveals, “Aamir Khan was very keen. When I offered him the role, he was like ‘I want to read my scenes.’ After I had sent the scenes, the writer got in touch with him and at last, he said that ‘I am on it.’ So it was just over the phone. We then held narrations and Aamir said he would not alter any word from the script and deliver them as it is.” — TMS