Kamya Punjabi suffers hairline fracture

Zee TV’s Sanjog has made a special place for itself in the audience’s hearts. For a sequence, Gauri aka Kamya Punjabi and Amrita aka Shefali recently shot a fight sequence. While shooting the scene Kamya injured her right leg.

She sustained a hairline fracture around her knee. However, Kamya continues to show up for work. She has been advised to wear a full support bandage all the time by her doctor.

Kamya says, “Despite all the safety measures, I happened to injure my right leg. However, that hasn’t stopped me from shooting because the show must go on, right?”