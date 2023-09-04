Kangana Ranaut shines as a dancer in trailer of Chandramukhi 2

Director P Vasu has finally revealed the trailer of his upcoming Tamil comedy-horror film Chandramukhi 2, and it harbours much of the aura of the 2004 original, while being its own thing. Among all this, the most noticeable is Kanga Ranaut’s portrayal of Chandramukhi, a beautifully haunting ghost of a long dead dancer.
Portraying the titular role, actress Kangana Ranaut portrays the dancer Chandramukhi, from the court of King Vettiyan Raja, and showcases her great dancing skills, along with her avatar of a beautifully seductive, and haunting dancer.
We also have actor Raghava Lawrence, who dishes out all the bombastic action as Vettiyan Raja, along with Vadivelu stepping in as Murugesan and lighting up the screen with his comic timing. Cutting between events of the past and present, the movie has some elements of Bhool Bhulaiyaa in it.
