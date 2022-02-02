Kangana Ranaut to host Ekta Kapoor's new reality show?

Ekta Kapoor on Monday announced a new reality show. While the cast, concept and premiere date of the show is yet to be formally announced, we hear that the makers have approached Bollywood A-lister to host the show and it’s none other than Kangana Ranaut. A source close to the development says, “Given that they are calling it the most fearless, opinionated show of them all, Ekta has got her good friend Kangana Ranaut on board for the same.”

The source adds, “Kangana will be making her hosting debut with this show, and it will be streamed on an OTT platform. The format of the show is very similar to Bigg Boss. It’s a captive reality show with people locked up inside a particular space for 8-10 weeks. The entire space is bugged with cameras and there will be tasks and dares given to contestants. It’s a 24x7 live show that will stream on Alt Balaji & MX Player.”

—TMS