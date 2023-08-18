Kangana worried about Himachal Pradesh

Actress Kangana Ranaut has said the ‘system has broken’ in Himachal Pradesh with ‘no water or electricity’. On her Instagram stories, she wrote: “People in Himachal Pradesh facing rare catastrophe... my heart goes out to mountain people... praying for their well-being.”
