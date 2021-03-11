Kanika Mann posts a health update for her followers

Kanika Mann, who rose to fame with the TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, had fallen sick just days before jetting off for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress had been shooting for a web show and was reportedly unwell. Now, she has shared a post on social media for her fans.

In a video shared by Kanika, she says, “Hi everyone, I’m fine, getting better. This video is especially for my fans who have been eagerly waiting for two days. Thank you so much for all the concern. I believe it’s just your love that keeps me going. I promise that I’ll definitely try to do my best and live up to your expectations. Thank you so much once again.”