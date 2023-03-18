Kanjoos Makhichoos is the last on-screen performance of the late Raju Srivastav

Kanjoos Makhichoos, the comedy-drama, is written and directed by Vipul Mehta and stars Kunal Kemmu, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajiv Gupta, and the late Raju Srivastav. It is an intriguing comedy-drama about Jamnaprasad Pandey (Kunal Khemu), who is known throughout the town of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, as a miser. The trailer of Kanjoos Makhichoos was recently released by the makers. Thundersky Entertainment is producing the film, which will premiere on ZEE5 on March 24.

Kushagra remembers working with legendary comedian Raju Srivastava and says, “Raju Srivastav sir was both a fantastic actor and a great human being. Despite being such an influential politician, whenever he came to the sets, he used to let go of his security guard and used to say, ‘I am an actor on the sets, not a politician’. His presence on the sets made the entire environment light and cheerful. It was an honour to have him among us. We all miss him, and I am sure he is in a better place now, blessing us.”