Karan Johar’s‘Koffee With Karan’ will not return for a new season

Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan is one of the most-watched and loved shows of all time. KJo brings all the hottest stars on the show and creates fireworks with his rapid-fire questions. However, the show will not be returning for a new season. Karan himself released an official statement on his Instagram account, confirming the same.

KJo wrote, “Important announcement… Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours for six seasons now... It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning.”