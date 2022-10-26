Karan Kundrra romances AditiBudhathoki in the video of Inni Si Gal by Stebin Ben

The much-awaited romantic track Inni Si Gal is finally out! The music video features TV star Karan Kundrra along with Aditi Budhathoki. The track is quite refreshing with vocals by Stebin Ben. Talking about the song, Karan Kundrra says, “The song is a romantic tale and instantly lifts your mood. We have been receiving so much love since the day the song was announced and I hope we will continue to get the same amount of love from the audiences now when the song is out.”

The actor adds, “Shooting for it was fun too although there were some challenging scenes like being in the water at night and the cold temperatures in Kashmir. But this project was fun and has a young vibe to it.”

Aditi shares, “Since the day I heard the song, I couldn’t stop gushing over it and hope the audience loves it as much as I do. It was fun to shoot with Karan and he’s lively on the sets, always making everyone smile.”