Karan Kundrra talks about challenges of shooting Inni Si Gal

The romantic track, Inni Si Gal, featuring Karan Kundrra and Aditi Budhathoki, has hit the airwaves. The song has been crooned by Jab Main Badal Ban Jau-fame Stebin Ben.

The music video of the song has been shot in the locales of Himachal Pradesh and the visuals add more layers to the romantic mood of the track. Karan said, “The song is a romantic tale and instantly uplifts your mood. It is a perfect track you can listen to with your loved ones.”

On the challenges during the shoot, the actor said, “Shooting for it was fun too although there were some challenging scenes like being in water at night and the cold temperatures.” Singer Stebin Ben said, “The song is very close to my heart and we have put in a lot of effort to bring this beautiful track together. ” —IANS