Kareena Kapoor completes 23 years in Bollywood

ANI

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Friday, completed 23 years in the film industry. To mark the occasion, Kareena shared a picture from the sets of her next film on Instagram, which she captioned as: “23 years of being born in front of the camera today... And…Another 23 to go...” Kareena made her Bollywood debut with the film Refugee in 2000. Helmed by JP Dutta, the film also starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. She shared a poster of the film with a red heart emoticon. Soon after she dropped the post, her fans and friends swamped the comments’ section with emoticons and congratulatory messages. Actor Vijay Varma commented, “Many congratulations Bebo ji. You’re the best.”

Kareena has been a part of several hit films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Ki & Ka, Bodyguard, Golmaal 3 and many more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the film The Crew. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. She also has Sujoy Ghosh’s next film, which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X, in her kitty. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.