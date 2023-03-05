Karin Bucher and Thomas Karrer, Swiss filmmakers who have come up with a documentary on Chandigarh, believe it’s a city that makes you think

Sheetal

SWISS filmmakers Karin Bucher and Thomas Karrer bared their heart and soul on Saturday as they showcased their documentary, The Power of Utopia: Living with Le Corbusier, in Chandigarh.

Karin and Thomas are looking forward to the premiere of the film this autumn in Switzerland, as well as have plans to enlist it at various international festivals. But before all these high and mighty plans, they wished to start the journey from Chandigarh from where it all began.

‘City Beautiful’, as Chandigarh is known to the rest of India and the world was designed by Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, and yet the Swiss born and bred, Karin and Thomas came to know about it when they first travelled to India in 2015, particularly North India. Karin said, “I am the one who loves to tell stories while Thomas is good with his numbers.” The idea to research a bit more on Corbusier and Chandigarh came to her mind first. They visited again in 2016 with a camera and researched a bit, only to return later in 2018 to commence what they knew best - filmmaking. From then on, their trips became frequent.

Thomas added, “It’s almost like our second home now…The city grows slowly on you; you need at least a week to imbibe what it has to offer.”

clear vision

And what would they like to change here? Karin said, “I think Capital Complex is a great work of art and should be open to public. As I am someone who loves open theatres, I liked all such open spaces in Chandigarh and feel that it could be used in a better way.”

The documentary also changed the perspective and viewpoint of the filmmakers. Thomas explained, “In Switzerland or otherwise in the West, we are habitual of seeing everything clean. But the city opened our eyes to witnessing age in a structure, place or a building. I believe it’s a different approach we needed.” Thus, they released the documentary on Chandigarh on the 70th anniversary of the capital city of Punjab and Haryana.

As for challenges, former professor Karin believes there were none until they imagined filming in India. “But then, people here are so cooperative and welcoming. At one point I thought of naming the documentary, ‘chai and chapatti’ for people here love to host you. Music director Atul Sharma has given the background score for the documentary,” added Karin.

Thomas informed it wasn’t just Corbusier but his team, including Indian experts in their respective fields, which made this city what it is today. He added, “So, in order to give credit where it is due, the documentary was important. And as far as takeaway is concerned, in the opening shots, someone says, Í don’t really like Chandigarh, but it’s the city that makes you think.”

Chandigarh is a bold utopia of modernity. The city is beautiful for it is the perfect interaction between art, space and light.

Due credit

Diwan Manna, president, Lalit Kala Akademi, late thespian GS Channi, Deepika Gandhi, Director, Le Corbusier Centre and Chandigarh Architecture Museum, SD Sharma, who was closely associated with the Chandigarh project, have been featured in the documentary, along with other eminent personalities from the city.