Kartik Aaryan will be seen singing Tera Yaar Hoon Mein on Indian Idol stage

On February 4, Indian Idol - Season 13 is all set to celebrate the girls vs boys special episode, with the cast of Shehzada, including Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. During the shoots, the judges, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, along with the celebrity guests were highly impressed by contestant, Rishi Singh from Ayodhya. He gave an outstanding performance on the song, Tera Yaar Hoon Mein from the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Rishi’s soulful performance moved Kartik Aaryan. The actor said, “This song and the film was the turning point in my career. The way you sang this song made me very emotional. This song is like a friendship anthem for everyone. I feel lucky that I got this song in my career, and it makes me so proud to hear you.”

Kartik will also be seen singing Tera Yaar Hoon Mein on stage.