Karuna learns weaving

Karuna Pandey, popularly known as Pushpa from Sony SAB’s show Pushpa Impossible, has become a household name.
The upcoming episode will show how her daughter-in-law, Deepti Patel (Garima Parihar), accidentally burn Pushpa’s hand-woven saree and the latter will decide to fix it. In the process Deepti will come to know about Pushpa’s long-lost interest in weaving.
Karuna decided to learn the art in real life. She said, “As an actor, I prefer to keep it real. I tried to learn how traditional weaving is done. I hope someday I get to learn the art in depth. I might take it up as a hobby.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night
Dense fog prevails for third day in row, Bathinda in Punjab ...
Consider suspending Yatra if covid protocols cannot be followed, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tells Rahul Gandhi
In a letter addressed to Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister...
BJP has been rattled by Bharat Jodo Yatra, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says on Mandaviya's letter to Rahul Gandhi
Questions if the PM observed ‘covid protocols’ during his vi...
Fight today is between two ideologies, says Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana
The Yatra enters Haryana from Mundaka border in Nuh
Amid Covid upsurge in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls review meet today
Send positive samples for sequencing, states told