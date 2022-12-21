Karuna learns weaving

Karuna Pandey, popularly known as Pushpa from Sony SAB’s show Pushpa Impossible, has become a household name.

The upcoming episode will show how her daughter-in-law, Deepti Patel (Garima Parihar), accidentally burn Pushpa’s hand-woven saree and the latter will decide to fix it. In the process Deepti will come to know about Pushpa’s long-lost interest in weaving.

Karuna decided to learn the art in real life. She said, “As an actor, I prefer to keep it real. I tried to learn how traditional weaving is done. I hope someday I get to learn the art in depth. I might take it up as a hobby.”