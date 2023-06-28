Karuna Pandey expresses her joy while celebrating the first anniversary of Pushpa Impossible

Tell us about your character, Pushpa.

Pushpa has come a long way in the span of a year. She is a woman who travels from the village of Patan to Mumbai after her husband’s death. She aims to raise her children in the best possible way.

This show tackles various social stigmas and themes related to women. How has your character contributed to raising awareness or promoting discussions on these topics?

Pushpa has changed the representation of a typical woman in society by challenging stereotypes and encouraging one to live life with courage. She is a woman who has shown that nothing can stop a woman if she decides to chase her dreams, and that dreams do not go by age limits.

What aspect of portraying Pushpa in the show has been your favourite as the lead actress?

My favourite aspect of portraying the character of Pushpa has been the passion and optimism she holds towards life; her positivity encourages and motivates people.

How do you think the show has impacted the audience?

People often come to us and say the show has taught them to see life from a new perspective. They often tell us how it has inspired them to pursue their dreams, resolve family conflicts, and even take up education with passion. I believe that in this one year, we have given the audience a lot of courage and optimism to take their lives forward in a new way.

What do you think sets the show apart from the rest and makes it relevant in the present time?

Pushpa Impossible is different and versatile when compared to other shows. The show is connected to reality, and that is what sets it apart from others.