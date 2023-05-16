Kate Winslet bags best lead actress title at BAFTA TV

Titanic fame star Kate Winslet has been adjudged as the best leading actress at BAFTV TV Awards 2023. Kate marked her first television BAFTA win with her performance in the popular drama series, I Am Ruth.

Tania Nell & Mo Farah, winner of the Single Documentary Award

The actor has three BAFTA awards in her career as an actor. She won against a highly competitive nomination consisting of Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie Too), Imelda Staunton for the historical drama, Crown, Maxine Peake (Anne), Vicky McClure (Without Sin) and Happy Valley protagonist Sarah Lancashire.

Taking up to the stage in order to deliver her acceptance speech Kate said, “We don’t want it and we want our children back. We don’t want to lie awake terrified for our children’s mental health. To any young people who are listening, please ask for help, there is no shame in admitting you need support, just ask for it.” Winslet turned the announcement into a wholesome moment by stating if the award can be cut in half as she would have loved to share it with her daughter. Winslet’s real-life daughter plays her on-screen daughter too in the show and the duo has received positive reviews regarding the chemistry between the actors.

Anne-Marie Duff, winner of the Supporting Actress Award

The BAFTA TV Awards took place on May 14. Ben Whishaw won the Leading Actor Award for his performance in This Is Going To Hurt, Tania Nell and Mo Farah won the Single Documentary Award for The Real Mo Farah and Anne-Marie Duff bagged the Supporting Actress Award for Bad Sisters.

Ben Whishaw wins Leading Actor Award

The girls win

The popular sitcom Derry Girls has secured the title for best-scripted comedy at BAFTA TV Awards, 2023. The show concluded with three seasons and has received crazy love from the audience across the globe.

While accepting the award the creator-writer of the show Lisa McGee said, “In the specific, there is the universal, and if you always look in the dark there will be light.”

The teen sitcom features actors Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn in lead roles. —ANI