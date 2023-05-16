Kate Winslet bags best lead actress title at BAFTA TV

Titanic fame star Kate Winslet has been adjudged as the best leading actress at BAFTV TV Awards 2023. Kate marked her first television BAFTA win with her performance in the popular drama series, I Am Ruth.
The actor has three BAFTA awards in her career as an actor. She won against a highly competitive nomination consisting of Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie Too), Imelda Staunton for the historical drama, Crown, Maxine Peake (Anne), Vicky McClure (Without Sin) and Happy Valley protagonist Sarah Lancashire.
Taking up to the stage in order to deliver her acceptance speech Kate said, “We don’t want it and we want our children back. We don’t want to lie awake terrified for our children’s mental health. To any young people who are listening, please ask for help, there is no shame in admitting you need support, just ask for it.” Winslet turned the announcement into a wholesome moment by stating if the award can be cut in half as she would have loved to share it with her daughter. Winslet’s real-life daughter plays her on-screen daughter too in the show and the duo has received positive reviews regarding the chemistry between the actors.
The BAFTA TV Awards took place on May 14. Ben Whishaw won the Leading Actor Award for his performance in This Is Going To Hurt, Tania Nell and Mo Farah won the Single Documentary Award for The Real Mo Farah and Anne-Marie Duff bagged the Supporting Actress Award for Bad Sisters.
The girls win
The popular sitcom Derry Girls has secured the title for best-scripted comedy at BAFTA TV Awards, 2023. The show concluded with three seasons and has received crazy love from the audience across the globe.
While accepting the award the creator-writer of the show Lisa McGee said, “In the specific, there is the universal, and if you always look in the dark there will be light.”
The teen sitcom features actors Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn in lead roles. —ANI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit
Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...
No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah
Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...
Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead
Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana