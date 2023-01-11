Kate Winslet pauses Avatar 2 interview to make first-time interviewer less nervous

Actress Kate Winslet won many hearts after a video of her motivating a first-time interviewer during the Avatar: The Way of Water promotions went viral. Winslet was being interviewed for a German TV network when the young reporter, Martha, told the Oscar winner, “Um, it’s my first time.” Winslet paused the interview and leaned closer to the reporter.
“This is your first time doing it?”Winslet asked. Sharing her words of encouragement Winslet added, “Ok, well guess what? When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever.”
