Kathaa Ankahee actor Adnan Khan talks about life’s journey

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee stars Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma as Viaan and Katha. The show follows the journey of Viaan, who tries to make himself worthy of Katha’s affection while also giving her the assurance that he does not expect anything in return. An atypical hero on Indian television, Viaan has moved from being an alpha male to understanding his mistake and making amends to better himself.

Speaking about the show, Adnan says, “This show has taught me that some things in life are worth waiting for. Staying strong, holding on, and not letting the dream fade away have been my biggest learnings from playing Viaan. This character has been the most challenging I’ve ever had to play; there have been so many layers to this role.”