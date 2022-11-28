Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s first anniversary plans

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on December 9. The couple has planned a romantic gateway to their favourite holiday destination, the Maldives. Katrina had a hectic schedule after marriage as she had prior work commitments.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms
A registrar of pharmacy council had sought cancellation of '...
No violation of privacy, personal data access in exceptional cases: Govt
'Govt can access personal data of Indian citizens under exce...
Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'
2 criminal cases related to weapons and fake currency pendin...