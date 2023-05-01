Katy Perry to perform at King Charles' coronation concert

Singer Katy Perry is expected to be temporarily replaced on American Idol by a ‘big-time’ star. The 38-year-old singer and her American Idol co-star Lionel Richie are both scheduled to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert , and Luke Bryan has told fans to expect some big-name replacements on the show.

Katy and Lionel will both perform at the much-anticipated concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle. And Katy recently revealed that she’s ‘so grateful’ to have been invited to sing at the upcoming event. The pop star is already an ambassador for one of the monarch’s charities, and she’s now looking forward to the concert.

Speaking about her invite, Katy said, “I am so grateful to get the honour because actually I am an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking, which is a huge issue of our time and it just aligned with all my values. ”

Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom thinks it’s ‘cool’. The 46-year-old actor, who has Daisy, two, with the popstar, said, “My girl’s gonna be singing, that’s fun. I’m not gonna make it there, sadly, but she’s representing, which is cool. She does those big, historical things. It’s wonderful. She sang for the president too. She does that.” — IANS