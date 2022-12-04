Kavita Banerjee joins the Bhagya Lakshmi cast

Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the good reasons. Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti have become household names.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers are all set for some high-octane drama with the entry of popular actress Kavita Banerjee. She will be seen playing the role of Rishi and Malishka’s mutual college friend, Sonal. She is ambitious and will go to any extent to get what she wants.

Kavita said, “It is like coming back home as this is my third project with Zee TV. Before Bhagya Lakshmi, I played negative roles in shows like Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and Rishton Ka Manjha on Zee TV. I always wanted to be a part of the Balaji family. So playing Sonal is like a wish being ticked off my acting bucket list!”