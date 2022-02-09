Keen observation is my thing, says actress Shivaanii Rai

How did your acting journey start?

It started with a stage performance in Hyderabad. I had no idea how I would perform in front of the public; it was like waking up one day and deciding to be on stage with no prior thoughts or planning. I did well, and the journey continued.

Since you come from the Army background, was your family fine with you joining the entertainment industry?

I was already in my late 20s when I decided to work in films. I was mature and I knew it wouldn’t be easy. I was sincere and focused, and I had to stay alone and keep working on myself. But my family has been very supportive.

How did you bag your first project?

I was approached by some casting director for Fryday and it was again a sudden thing. I never sent pictures or auditioned. After a month, the director called me and asked me the reason for not reverting. Then, in the same film I had an opportunity to act opposite Govinda.

How was your working experience with Vivek Oberoi and Rohit Roy?

Both were absolutely amazing and warm towards me. I was given respect. Both made me super comfortable, and I could be at ease while performing.

How do you prepare for any role?

I try to be natural. We all play roles throughout our lives. Acting is about being observant. I had this habit since childhood. Keen observation is my thing.

What are your upcoming projects?

I have a couple of projects in the pipeline which are yet to be announced. Also, I am at present busy reading scripts.

Do you wish to work in web series?

Yes, of course! I’m looking forward to exploring the web space.

What has been your biggest learning in life?

Surrendering everything to the Almighty. He knows the best.

Who is your inspiration in acting?

Irrfan Khan is my inspiration.

What is your dream role?

Bibi Andersson’s movie Persona.

Any fitness tip that you follow.

A healthy routine and disciplined lifestyle. I believe in a long-term fitness regime.