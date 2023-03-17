Actor Ranna Daggubati had revealed back in 2016 about his medical condition where he had to undergo corneal transplant as a kid. The Baahubali actor has partial vision and cannot see from his right eye. In a recent interaction, the Rana Naidu actor opened up about why he felt it was important to share it with everyone. He said, “I think I am one of the few guys who spoke about corneal transplant. It was also because there was a kid whose mom had lost her eye and he was very sad. And then I told him that I could not see from my right eye.” He added, “I had a corneal transplant; I had a kidney transplant... So, I was like, ‘come on, I am still surviving and you just have to keep going’.”
