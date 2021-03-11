The makers of Swayamvar—Mika Di Vohti allow no cell-phones on the sets

Swayamvar—Mika Di Vohti is set to premiere on June 19 on Star Bharat. Interestingly, the cast and crew of Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti is not allowed to use their phones on the sets!

Just like a Bollywood star’s wedding, where guests are not allowed to carry their mobile phones, Mika’s swayamvar event will follow the same rule. Everything will be under wraps till June 19. Many television actors and Bollywood stars are expected to make an entry as guests on this show and help Mika find his bride. Veteran actress Rekha will also be a part of this big fat Punjabi wedding event.