Keeping it simple: Sapna Sikarwar essays an amiable character in May I Come In Madam

In Star Bharat’s show May I Come In Madam, actress Sapna Sikarwar delves into the depths of her character, nemed Kashmira.

Sapna says, “My character will resonate with every housewife because her characteristics are very similar. Kashmira is a simple, loving housewife who craves compliments from her husband and desires to spend quality time with him. However, she also grapples with doubts due to her husband’s mischievous behaviour—a tale that mirrors the experiences of numerous husbands and wives. This lends the show an air of relatability presented in a light, comic manner, which is highly entertaining for the audience.”

