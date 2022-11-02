Kenisha Awasthi drops her single Junoon

Actress and singer Kenisha Awasthi has released her original single, titled Junoon. After entertaining us with some soulful cover versions of songs like Yeh Mera Deewanapan and Jaadu Teri Nazar, this will be her first original.

Kenisha says, “Junoon is a ballad that speaks of love and heartache. It will resonate with any and everyone, who has ever been in love only to have lost their beloved.”

She continues, “The audio treatment is uber modern while the melody and lyrics are soulful and poignant thus enabling Junoon to strike a balance between old-school poignancy and modern beats.” On the acting front, Kenisha has featured in projects such as Raktanchal, Hasmukh, Good Bad Girl and others.