Kenisha Awasthi to be a part of the web series 'The Cancer Bitch'

Kenisha Awasthi is all set to star in upcoming web series called The Cancer Bitch. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the show will air on SonyLIV. Gul Panag will be playing the lead in the project. Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Namrata Sheth, Samridhi Dewan, Ishitta Arjun and Naveen Bawa will be seen in key roles.

Says Kenisha, “I feel very privileged to get an opportunity and be directed by Vikas Bahl, who is such an amazing director and human being. Shooting for it has been an experience of a lifetime.”