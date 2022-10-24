Ketki Dave joins Pushpa Impossible

Pushpa Impossible is a story of a head-strong and feisty woman named Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) and her unique approach to solving daily life problems. Now, veteran actor Ketki Dave is set to enter the show as Kunjbala, who is Sonal’s (Bhakti Rathod) mother-in-law and the two share a rocky yet hilarious relationship. Kunjbala is a strong-willed and fierce old lady, who is stern, impeccable, and honest, with strong opinions on everything.

Says Ketki, “This character is a welcome change from my former roles. Working with the cast is a delight, as they are all fantastic actors and I also get to work with my mother, Sarita Joshi, who plays Radha Kaku.” — TMS