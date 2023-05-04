Kevin Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner files for divorce

ANI

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are separating. Baumgarten has filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

Costner’s representative said, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time,” the representative added.

The pair tied the knot in September 2004 and have three children together, sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, daughter Grace, 12. Costner, 68, also has four older children from previous relationships-daughters Annie and Lily and sons Joe and Liam.