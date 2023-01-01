Khatauli’s pride: Mithai actor Aashish Bhardwaj gets a warm welcome back home

Aashish Bharadwaj who hails from Khatauli has achieved quite a success in acting career. His recent project ,Mithai, a fun rom-com drama has resulted in an increased fan base. Through his recent social media post, the actor could be seen getting a warm welcome from the people of Khatauli. Theyheld a procession, showered flowers, greeted with warm hugs and smiles and rained dozens of garlands. They made him feel like a ‘Golden Child’ of Khatauli and showered him with blessings.
Ashish’s house was decorated by his fans and supporters, who waited in front of the house to welcome him. People listened to his speech with zeal after the Maha-Yadnya which was organised for his welcome. Finally, Aashish thanked everyone for such a heartfelt surprise and for keeping faith in him. He ended his day by taking a selfie with his huge pack of supporters as a souvenir that he would never forget.
