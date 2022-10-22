Khloe Kardashian considering breast implants for "ample cleavage" like her sisters

Reality TV-star Khloe Kardashian hinted at undergoing breast augmentation amid insecurity caused by comparisons to her sisters.
During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe and her mother Kris Jenner got candid about plastic surgeries.
Khloe said that she wants “ample cleavage” just like her sisters. “I just want fuller. Like when you see me in a bikini, I don’t have like, cleavage. Like my sisters have...ample cleavage.”
In 2021, the reality star admitted she had a nose job at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion.
