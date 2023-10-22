Khloe Kardashian shuts down Kris Jenner’s jokes about Scott Disick

ANI

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian revealed on the latest episode of The Kardashians that she was not amused by her mother Kris Jenner’s jokes about Scott Disick having a crush on her after he revealed that she was essentially his idea of a perfect woman.

“Scott has a crush on (Khloe), but it’s like a brother/sister crush, where he looks at you and admires—” Kris, 67, said in an outtake shown after the episode’s credits before getting cut off by Khloe.

Khloe quickly shot the idea down, saying in response, “That’s not a thing. There’s no such thing as a brother/sister crush unless you live in the six states that legalise incest and we don’t do that here.” Kris conceded that she thought “it came out wrong.” When she attempted to reason once more, Khloe cut her off again, telling her mom, “No, no, we got it.”

Scott, who dated Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker and has three children with her, revealed earlier in the show that he was feeling lonely in a conversation with Khloe and Kris “all the time” and couldn’t “live with just having my kids.” Kris then questioned Scott, “If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?” He responded by turning to Khloe and jokingly asking, “How tall are you?” “(Khloe)’s funny, she’s kind, she’s sweet, she’s cute,” he continued. “She’s got all the characteristics I want — that’s what I’m saying.”