Khoj International Artists’ Association in association with Elsewhere Foundation is organising a ‘staged hearing’ in Chandigarh on the stubble burning issue at the Open Hand Monument, Chandigarh on March 5 from 6 pm to 9 pm. It will be a multilingual presentation (Hindi, Punjabi and English). Retired judges, lawyers and artists will be a part of the performance.
Conceived by Khoj International Artists’ Association and artist Zuleikha Chaudhari in collaboration with lawyer Harish Mehla, the staged hearing is the fourth iteration of Khoj’s programme, Does the Blue Sky Lie? Testimonies of Air’s Toxicities.
Theatre director, Zuleikha Chaudhari, says, “It’s the third staged hearing being performed by Khoj International Artists’Association. It brings law and ecology together. The project is about two-three real lawyers and a bench of three retired judges and three artists as witnesses performing on the matter Re: Rights of Nature. While the hearing is fictional the judgement that will be passed will be kept real and isn’t scripted.”—Sheetal
