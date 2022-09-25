Khushali remembers dad Gulshan Kumar on the sets of ‘DID Super Moms’

The semi-final episode of DID Super Moms will see some jaw-dropping performances by the contestants. Judges Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar will be accompanied by special guests Khushali Kumar and Aparshakti Khurana this weekend. During the shoot, contestant Varsha’s performance to the song Garmi left everyone mesmerised and her heartwarming story left Khushali Kumar quite emotional.

The actress even mentioned that the story reminded her of how her mom struggled throughout her entire life, especially after she had to take over the responsibility of the whole family business after Khushali’s father, Gulshan Kumar (T- Series), passed away. Khushali mentioned, “I still remember, my mom was also a housewife, however, after my dad passed away, she had to take on all the responsibilities of our business and the family. Today, wherever my brother Bhushan Kumar and I have reached, it is all because of her.”