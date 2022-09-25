Khushali remembers dad Gulshan Kumar on the sets of ‘DID Super Moms’

The semi-final episode of DID Super Moms will see some jaw-dropping performances by the contestants. Judges Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar will be accompanied by special guests Khushali Kumar and Aparshakti Khurana this weekend. During the shoot, contestant Varsha’s performance to the song Garmi left everyone mesmerised and her heartwarming story left Khushali Kumar quite emotional.
The actress even mentioned that the story reminded her of how her mom struggled throughout her entire life, especially after she had to take over the responsibility of the whole family business after Khushali’s father, Gulshan Kumar (T- Series), passed away. Khushali mentioned, “I still remember, my mom was also a housewife, however, after my dad passed away, she had to take on all the responsibilities of our business and the family. Today, wherever my brother Bhushan Kumar and I have reached, it is all because of her.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...