Netflix to celebrate Yash Chopra's legacy through docu-series 'The Romantics'

Netflix is set to celebrate legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra & Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) rich cultural legacy of 50 years in a four-part docu-series titled The Romantics. The documentary will release on February 14, 2023. Regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’, Yash Chopra’s iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, are widely loved.

Aditya Chopra (L) with Yash Chopra

This tribute will feature 35 leading voices from the Hindi film industry, including mega-stars who have closely worked with YRF through the years. The Romantics has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker, Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the success of globally loved franchises – Indian Matchmaking and Never Have I Ever.