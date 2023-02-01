Netflix to celebrate Yash Chopra's legacy through docu-series 'The Romantics'

Netflix is set to celebrate legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra & Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) rich cultural legacy of 50 years in a four-part docu-series titled The Romantics. The documentary will release on February 14, 2023. Regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’, Yash Chopra’s iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, are widely loved.
This tribute will feature 35 leading voices from the Hindi film industry, including mega-stars who have closely worked with YRF through the years. The Romantics has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker, Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the success of globally loved franchises – Indian Matchmaking and Never Have I Ever.
