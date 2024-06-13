Kiran Bedi's journey as first woman IPS officer to be captured in biopic

A biopic on Kiran Bedi, the first woman IPS officer of India, has been announced. It is titled Bedi: The Name You Know. The Story You Don’t.
Dream Slate Pictures made the announcement about the biopic in Delhi. This film chronicles the life of Kiran Bedi, India’s first and indomitable woman IPS officer, written and directed by Kushaal Chawla. In an interview, Kiran Bedi expressed her excitement about her upcoming biopic. “It gives butterflies in my stomach.”
The film promises to delve deeper into Bedi’s life, “revealing the untold incidents, personal and professional challenges and unwavering determination that shaped her extraordinary career in policing,” according to a report.
The writer- director for the film, Kushaal Chawla also expressed that his personality has been inspired and shaped seeing the work of Kiran Bedi.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Row over NEET-UG: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court
The court is told by the counsel for the Centre and the Nati...
Water crisis: Delhi government blames Haryana for tanker mafia
A Bench led by Justice PK Mishra had on Wednesday pulled up ...
India's mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief to its citizens affected in Mangaf fire
The fire started in a kitchen of the 7-storey building housi...
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
19 Keralites died in Kuwait fire; state govt to give Rs 5 lakh each to families of deceased
Kerala Health Minister Veena George to leave for Kuwait to c...