Kiran Bedi's journey as first woman IPS officer to be captured in biopic

ANI

A biopic on Kiran Bedi, the first woman IPS officer of India, has been announced. It is titled Bedi: The Name You Know. The Story You Don’t.

Dream Slate Pictures made the announcement about the biopic in Delhi. This film chronicles the life of Kiran Bedi, India’s first and indomitable woman IPS officer, written and directed by Kushaal Chawla. In an interview, Kiran Bedi expressed her excitement about her upcoming biopic. “It gives butterflies in my stomach.”

The film promises to delve deeper into Bedi’s life, “revealing the untold incidents, personal and professional challenges and unwavering determination that shaped her extraordinary career in policing,” according to a report.

The writer- director for the film, Kushaal Chawla also expressed that his personality has been inspired and shaped seeing the work of Kiran Bedi.