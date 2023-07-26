Kirron Kher reprises her role as a judge on India's Got Talent

Kirron Kher is reprising her role as a judge for the 10th consecutive season of Sony Entertainment Television’s talent reality show, India’s Got Talent Season 10.

Speaking about her return to the judges’ panel, Kher expressed her excitement, saying, “It’s a proud moment for me as India’s Got Talent steps into its 10th season. Over the years, the show has evolved not only to become a national platform that defines talent in its true form but has also put India’s talent on the global map. In my time as a judge on this show, I have been privileged to witness the real and aspirational India through the hunar this platform has to offer. I’m delighted to have had the opportunity to associate with the show for all 10 seasons to date. My heart fills with joy to see all the talents that the show has given birth to and how they have made it big in their respective spheres. India’s Got Talent has the power to transform lives, not just for the winners but for all the participants who dare to dream. It’s a privilege to be a part of this journey once more, to contribute to the dreams and aspirations of our nation’s hidden gems, and to celebrate their remarkable skills. With Vijay Vishva Hunar Hamara as the theme this year, we are looking forward to welcoming extraordinary talent that will be India’s answer to the world.”

