Shreyas Talpade to play lead in cricketer Pravin Tambe's biopic

Shreyas Talpade is all set to play lead in the biopic on Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe, titled Kaun Pravin Tambe.

The first-look poster of the film along with its release date was unveiled by the makers on Monday. All set to release on April 1on Disney+ Hotstar it is directed by Jayprad Desai.

Dynamic, fun, challenging and thrilling as cricket may be, the heart-warming film will give an insight into the life of the leg spinner who started playing for Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41 with just dreams in his eyes and an untiring tenacity to prove his love for the sport. The movie also features Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chaterjee and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles. Shreyas says, “After 17 years of playing the lead in Iqbal, I feel fortunate that I am portraying Pravin on screen.”