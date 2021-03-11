Vishal Malhotra to make directorial debut with 'ILM'

Vishal Malhotra, who is known for TV shows, films and hosting IPL, is now set to make his directorial debut. The film is titled ILM, an Urdu word which means knowledge. This is one of the first films that has been funded by NFT.

ILM depicts a story about the relationship between an 11-year-old and his grandmother, who resides in Aksa village in Mumbai. Unfortunately, the boy’s parents died in an accident six months ago, due to which he has shut himself down. The only thing that gives him any happiness at all is making portraits of his grandmother.

Vishal Malhotra shares, “This is a proud moment for India and Indians, as the world’s first NFT-funded film is coming from our country. The entire film industry is very excited about it. As it is my debut as a director, it was a great experience to learn and understand how difficult it was to hold the torch of such a big responsibility.”