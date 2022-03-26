Jaspreet Singh’s stand-up special to premier on March 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

Popular stand-up comic Jaspreet Singh is set to tickle our funnybones with an upcoming stand-up special, titled Koi Load Nahi.

With his first-ever standup special, Jaspreet promises to take viewers on a hilarious ride premiering on March 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

Jaspreet offers his quirky take on mundane topics such as the ever-growing motivation market, godmen and serious parenting to the “tough” bouncers like his door bell, the salad he made and the absurdity of being a teenager.

Jaspreet says, “Koi Load Nahi is very close to my heart as this is my first comedy special after doing comedy for seven years and obviously, it’s a big moment personally and professionally.”