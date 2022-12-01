Kriti Sanon dismisses dating rumours with Prabhas; Varun Dhawan clarifies

ANI

Kriti Sanon has finally addressed rumours of her dating Prabhas. In an Instagram post, Kriti said that the “rumours are absolutely baseless.” She also pulled up her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan for adding fuel to such reports.

On the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Varun had given the names of a few eligible single women from the Hindi film industry.

He omitted Kriti’s name from the list and when Karan Johar asked him for the reason the actor responded, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. Varun’s remarks led to a strong buzz that Kriti is dating Prabhas.

She wrote, “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji).” Kriti added, “Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are absolutely baseless! (folded hands and shrug emoji).” She put a ‘fake news’ sticker. Reposting Kriti’s Instagram Story, Varun also offered his clarification. “It’s just fun…We took it as humour. Don’t let your imagination run so wild,” Varun wrote.