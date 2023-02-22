Kubbra Sait roped in for Prakash Jha's web series

Kubbra Sait is currently seen on Prime Video’s latest web series, Farzi, which also marked the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor. The actress has now landed another important role in an upcoming web series. Reportedly, veteran filmmaker Prakash Jha had approached Sait for a big OTT project.
She not only said yes for the same, but also shot a portion of it with the director. The series was shot in the major cities of Uttar Pradesh. A source said, “Over a month-long schedule, Kubbra shot extensively in Prayagraj, Lucknow and the local areas around them. Immediately after the shoot, Kubbra headed to LA for a month-long work trip and will resume shooting for the series once she returns in April.”
