Kumkum Bhagya’s actor Krishna Kaul is a confirmed foodie

Do you consider yourself a foodie?

Yes, I am a foodie. It is like meditation for me. Before having any good food, I just sit down, calm myself, take a deep breath, and take care of my food plate. I am constantly looking for good food joints, and whenever I find one, I try it out.

What types of cuisine do you like the most?

Japanese food, especially sushi, is my favourite. Apart from this, I really like Indian food.

Do you cook?

I can cook, but due to my hectic shooting schedule, I don’t get much time for cooking. I started cooking properly when I was in the 10th grade. I started by learning how to make an omelette, then a spinach omelette. After that, I learnt how to make pizza and dal chawal.

When was the first time you went into the kitchen to cook something?

I cooked for the first time when I was in 9th grade. Actually, my friend’s mother was a very good cook; she used to make scrumptious paneer. So one day, I decided to call her and ask her to share the recipe for that amazing paneer ki sabji and try it out. I started avidly, but after the whole process, when I tried it, it didn’t turn out to be that great.

Ma ke haath ka khana is always considered the best food. What do you remember when you think about mom’s food?

Yes, ma ke haath ka khana is always the best, and my favourite dish is Rogan Josh. It’s too good because it’s red meat, and we Kashmiris just love it.

Any secret cooking tricks you would like to share with us?

My secret cooking trick is to always add cream whenever there is extra masala in food instead of water.

What is the best food (eating or cooking) advice you have ever got?

My mother has given me this really good advice— “You should not live to eat; you should always eat to live.”